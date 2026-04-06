12 booked, four arrested for torturing shopkeeper and his son

SAHIWAL: A grocery shop owner and his son were thrashed by a group of a dozen students of technical education college for being stopped from harassing girl students and women pedestrians at Jahaz Ground.

City Police registered a case against the suspects sand arrested four of them for damaging the property, harassing women, disrupting law and order and blocking Old Harappa Road for nearly 30 minutes.

Two days back, Muhammad Sharif, the grocery shop owner, along with other local residents, had cautioned the students of a technical college not to loiter outside shops and street corners where they were allegedly teasing girl students and pedestrian women returning from educational institutions during noon.

Eyewitnesses said Sharif and his son, Muhammad Ali, confronted the students again on Saturday, leading to a heated exchange. Later, the students, led by armed Nafees Jutt, Sunny Jutt, Usama Shikarai, Ashfaq Jutt, invaded Sharif’s shop.

They insulted Sharif and Ali, damaged shop furniture and assaulted them with sticks and bamboo rods. They also threw stones at other shops, vandalised them and blocked Old Harappa Road. Police were alerted through 15 and they arrested four suspects. They registered a case against the suspects on the complaint of Sharif.

RAPE INCIDENTS: Two incidents of sexual violence were reported in district Sahiwal.

In the first case, a young woman was allegedly raped on the pretext of marriage at Chak 39/9-L. According to police , the girl, a resident of Chak 22/11-L, had developed friendship with a boy of Chak 39/9-L through social media. Their relationship grew and the boy promised to marry her.

The couple agreed to pursue a court marriage. Yesterday, the boy invited the girl to his village where he took her to a house on the pretense of solemnising their Nikah. There, he raped her while his friend stood guard outside. On the girl’s complaint, Saddar Police Chichawatni, registered a rape case against the boy.

In another incident, a man of Chak 22/14-L abducted a married womanas she was on her way to collect fodder from the fields. Armed with a weapon, he dragged her into nearby fields and raped her. On hearing her cries for help, the villagers rushed to the spot and rescued her. Shah Kot Police registered a case on the complaint of the woman’s husband.

EASTER: Local administration and police officials remained ensured the security of churches and other Christian worship places on Easter.

Commissioner Dr. Asif Tufail and Regional Police Officer Rana Ayaz Saleem jointly visited the Catholic Church and St Patrick Church early in the morning to review security arrangements. They watched security measures adopted at city entrance through Safe City cameras. Administrative personnel interacted with worshipers, priests and clergy at both churches, reassuring them of the government’s commitment to their safety.

Later, both officers inspected general and private bus stands, meeting with terminal managers, transporters, drivers and passengers. During the visit, the commissioner assured the passengers that they would not be overcharged despite the recent increase in fuel prices. He directed transport authorities and operators to ensure that intercity fares remain stable and that no unjustified fare hike was imposed.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026