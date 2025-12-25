Woman, nephew injured in acid attack by her stepson

TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman and her nephew were critically burnt after her stepson allegedly threw acid on them at Samundri tehsil’s Chak 463 GB (Faisalabad) on Wednesday.

Complainant Jamila Bibi claimed in her first information report registered by Samundri Saddar police under sections 336-B, 109 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code that she was on way to Samundri to attend a relative’s wedding along with her two nephews Ahsan Saghir and Zaman Saghir on a motorcycle when her stepson Ali Khalid along with an unidentified accomplice followed them on a bike and threw acid on them, as a result she and Ahsan received burn injuries.

They both were shifted by Rescue 1122 ambulance to Samundri THQ hospital. She alleged in the FIR that suspect Ali Khalid attacked them on the direction of his mother Jaweria Khalid who was unhappy over her husband Khalid’s second marriage with the complainant and she often threatened her with dire consequences.

A police spokesperson claimed that both suspects nominated in the FIR Ali Khalid and his mother Jaweria Khalid have been arrested.

STRANGLED: A man strangled his wife over some domestic dispute on Wednesday in Tandlianwala tehsl’s Chak 550 GB on Wednesday.

Complainant Abdul Hafeez of Kamalia Chak 739 GB claimed in the FIR registered by Mamukanjan police under sections 302 and 34 of PPC that his sister Safia Bibi had some dispute with her husband Shabbir Ahmad because he had contracted second marriage.

He alleged that Shabbir Ahmad and his second wife Muafia Bibi overpowered Safia after a quarrel and strangled her. Police have arrested the couple.

ACCIDENT: Two persons died after their motorcycle was run over by a speeding trailer on Rakh Branch Canal bridge on Satiana Road in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 said the deceased Salim Nazir (55) and Nadim Munir (45) were cousins and belonged to Abdullahpur locality. Meanwhile, a loader motorcycle rickshaw driver died after his three wheeler overturned at Adda Hassan Shah located on Toba Tek Singh Road at Jhang on Wednesday due to speeding.

The deceased identified as Shahid Zaman (40) received critical injuries and died on way to Jhang DHQ hospital.

QUALITY CONTROL BOARD: The Faisalabad District Quality Control Board (QCB) recorded the statements of suspects in 53 cases of departmental action against medical stores and clinics run by them.

The board decided to refer 33 cases to drug court for not presenting valid justification, give warnings to 18, and to postpone one case for not completing the record and to unseal one store.

The meeting was held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Zainab Jahandad in the chair. Secretary QCB Rubina Akhtar, members of the committee and drug inspectors were present.

The ADCG said drug inspectors should curb the nefarious business of selling fake and substandard medicines and there should be no leniency to those who play with human health in the name of treatment.

KIDNAPPED: A woman was kidnapped from Adda Dawakhri located on Painsara Road in Gojra.

Tahir Mahmood told Gojra Saddar police that his wife Kanza Perveen went from his his home at Chak 283 JB to the clinic of a doctor where suspect Muhammad Irfan and his accomplices abducted her along with her three minor children.

Police are investigating.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025