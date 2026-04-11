CDA’s decision to cut property transfer fee hailed

ISLAMABAD: Welcoming CDA’s decision to reduce the property transfer fee from 3 per cent to 1 per cent, Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General of the United Business Group, said this was a longstanding and important demand of the citizens, traders and business community.

By fulfilling the demand, CDA has taken a wise and people-friendly step. He said CDA Chairman Sohail Ashraf deserves appreciation for demonstrating seriousness and practical vision by understanding public concerns and responding to them in a timely manner.

Mr Bakhtawari stated that in the past the high fee had slowed down the process of property transfers and had badly affected sale and purchase activity. However, with this reduction, business activity will increase, public confidence will be restored, and the real estate sector along with its allied industries will regain momentum. He said that this decision would also increase CDA’s revenue, as the lower rate would encourage more legal transactions and property transfers.

He said that this initiative had projected a positive image of the new CDA leadership and sent a clear message to the people of Islamabad that the chairman is serious about resolving public issues and fully understands the importance of business growth and economic activity.

Mr Bakhtawari also called for a reduction in the high tax rates imposed on the business community so that commercial activities may grow more rapidly and the economy may move forward on stronger foundations.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026