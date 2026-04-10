Pakistan, Ethiopia eye maritime alliance

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan and Ethiopia have agreed to explore establishing a trilateral maritime alliance, potentially involving Djibouti, to enhance trade connectivity between Asia and Africa.

An understanding was reached during a meeting between Federal Min­ister for Maritime Affairs Muh­ammad Junaid An­w­ar Chaud­hry and Ethiopian Ambassa­dor Dr Oumer Hussien, who called on the minister for the first time since assuming his diplomatic assignment. The two sides reviewed proposals and measures to expand bilateral trade and economic engagement.

During the meeting, the minister underscored Pakistan’s growing focus on expanding maritime links with African nations and proposed forming a three-country alliance comprising Pakistan, Djibouti, and Ethiopia. He added that the framework could be expanded to include other countries through mutual consultation.

The minister highlighted that, despite being a landlocked country, Ethiopia could significantly enha­nce its trade capacity by utilising the Port of Djibouti under a structured maritime arrangement. He added that a formal agreement could be signed once the necessary groundwork is complete, with a ceremony planned to mark the occasion.

Ambassador Dr Oumer welcomed the proposal and emphasised the need for technical consultations between experts from both sides, with designated focal persons from each side to deliberate on operational modalities and develop a practical framework for the proposed alliance.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026