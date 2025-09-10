Pakistan exploring avenues to strengthen ties with Ethiopia: Gilani

Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif, Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Jemal Beker Abdula and others cut a cake on the occasion of Ethiopian News Year in Islamabad on Monday night. — White Star

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has said that Pakistan, under its Look Africa Policy, has been exploring all avenues to strengthen relations with Ethiopia.

Mr Gilani was addressing a ceremony held here at the Ethiopian embassy on Tuesday to mark Ethiopia’s national days — Ethiopian New Year, Unity Day, and the Inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

In his remarks, the Senate chairman stated: “The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is not merely a structure of concrete and steel, it is a symbol of Ethiopia’s determination, collective vision, and progress.”

He paid tribute to Ethiopia’s remarkable achievements and stressed that both countries can pave the way for prosperity by wisely utilising their shared resources.

The Senate chairman underscored that Pakistan and Ethiopia share centuries-old trade and cultural linkages, which are being reinvigorated under Pakistan’s Look Africa Policy. He recalled that, both as Prime Minister and now as Chairman Senate, it has been his personal mission to promote South-South cooperation. In this spirit, the Senate organised a special sitting earlier this year to mark Pakistan-Africa Friendship Day.

Chairman Senate lauded the efforts of Ethiopian Ambassador Dr Jamal Beker Abdulla in strengthening bilateral friendship and people-to-people ties.

“Long live Pakistan-Ethiopia friendship!”

The Ethiopian ambassador Dr Jamal Beker Abdulla also addressed the gathering and commended the visionary leadership of Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani for championing Pakistan-Africa relations. .

He extended New Year greetings, explaining about Ethiopia’s unique calendar system, with 13 months. “By attending today’s gathering, all of us in this room got seven years younger because Ethiopia is celebrating the start of 2018 today,” he added.

The Ambassador emphasized that Enkutatash symbolized hope and optimism. He also spoke on Ethiopia’s rich heritage as the origin of humankind and coffee, highlighting its history of religious harmony, diverse culture and tourism.

He also noted Ethiopia’s role in pan-Africanism and regional integration. ?He further detailed the Medemer philosophy of Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed which stressed on synergizing all resources.

“This philosophy is the driving force behind Ethiopia’s political, economic, social and legal reforms since 2018, which have contributed to its economic growth,” he said while describing the inauguration of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam as a powerful manifestation of Medemer.

The dam was entirely financed by Ethiopians, he said, adding the dam would not significantly harm any downstream countries, underscoring Ethiopia’s dedication to equitable and reasonable water utilization for regional energy connectivity.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025