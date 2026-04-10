E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Four killed in Kurram roof collapse incidents

Dawn Report Published
A rescue official examines the debris of a house that collapsed in Bannu on Friday. (Right) Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road blocked by a landslide in Kawai area of Kaghan Valley. — Dawn
A rescue official examines the debris of a house that collapsed in Bannu on Friday. (Right) Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road blocked by a landslide in Kawai area of Kaghan Valley. — Dawn
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KURRAM/MOHMAND: Four persons lost their lives in two separate roof collapse incidents due to torrential rains in Kurram district on Thursday.

The first incident took place in Durrani area, where three siblings were killed when roof of a house caved in while a child was killed and another injured in one more such incident in Zeeran Tajik.

The district administration officials said that a roof collapse in Durrani area of lower Kurram left three siblings including two sisters, aged five and eight years, and their 11 years old brother dead.

Another roof collapse incident took place in Zeeran Tajik village on the outskirts of Parachinar town in which a two years old boy was killed while another was injured.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority district coordinator Shiraz Bacha told Dawn that they had received reports of six roof collapse incidents from across the Kurram district.

Meanwhile, authorities have yet to repair the washed away portion of a road in lower Kurram, which left thousands of people of the area stranded. In Mohmand district, heavy rains and flash floods caused widespread damage, collapsing houses, flooding homes, and stranding vehicles, says a press release issued by Rescue 1122.

Rescue 1122 teams, led by District Emergency Officer Engineer Khaliq Dad, rescued 29 people and shifted the injured to hospitals after providing first aid.

According to unconfirmed reports, at least four people were killed in separate incidents of roof and wall collapses in different areas, while dozens of vehicles were pulled out from floodwater and mud.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and contact emergency services during severe weather conditions.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026

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