E-Paper | June 26, 2025

Four killed in Kurram landmine explosions

Our Correspondent Published June 26, 2025 Updated June 26, 2025 10:02am

KURRAM: At least four people were killed in two landmine explosions in the border area of Pewar Sharamkhel in Kurram district on Wednesday.

According to Kurram District Police Officer Habibullah, the blasts also resulted in injuries to four others.

Parachinar Hospital’s Medi­cal Superintendent Mir Hassan Jan told Dawn that the dece­a­sed were identified as Nawab Ali, Aamir Hussain, Hidayat Hussain, and Manzar Ali. All four died on the spot.

The injured — identified as Muhammad, Qunein, Shafaat Hussain and Hassan Ghulam — were initially taken to Para­chi­nar Hospital for first-aid, and later referred to Peshawar for further treatment. DPO Habib­ul­­lah said police teams had been dispatched to the area and that an investigation is underway.

Two of the injured, Qunein and Hassan Ghulam, told Dawn that the landmines exploded as they neared a mountain area. They said they were seriously wounded in the blasts, which also killed four of their companions and two horses on the spot.

Tribal elders strongly condemned the incident, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible and calling for a high-level investigation. They termed the explosions an attempt to sabotage peace efforts in the region.

Published in Dawn, June 26th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza ceasefire now
Updated 26 Jun, 2025

Gaza ceasefire now

And after a long-term ceasefire takes effect, those responsible in Tel Aviv for the crimes committed in the occupied territories must face justice.
Drugs on campus
26 Jun, 2025

Drugs on campus

A NARCOTICS crisis has long been brewing in Pakistan, whether or not we admit it. As illegal substances flood our...
Forgotten prisoners
26 Jun, 2025

Forgotten prisoners

TO lessen tensions with the opposition, it is necessary for the government to refrain from taking any step that ...
Uneasy calm
Updated 25 Jun, 2025

Uneasy calm

The US needs to stop its flow of funds and arms to Israel if it really wants lasting, substantive peace in the Middle East.
Judicial extensions
25 Jun, 2025

Judicial extensions

WITH the public’s attention on the rapidly deteriorating situation in the Middle East, the Judicial Commission of...
Asia on edge
25 Jun, 2025

Asia on edge

THE World Meteorological Organisation’s State of the Climate in Asia 2024 report lays bare the continent’s...