Four killed in Kurram landmine explosions

KURRAM: At least four people were killed in two landmine explosions in the border area of Pewar Sharamkhel in Kurram district on Wednesday.

According to Kurram District Police Officer Habibullah, the blasts also resulted in injuries to four others.

Parachinar Hospital’s Medi­cal Superintendent Mir Hassan Jan told Dawn that the dece­a­sed were identified as Nawab Ali, Aamir Hussain, Hidayat Hussain, and Manzar Ali. All four died on the spot.

The injured — identified as Muhammad, Qunein, Shafaat Hussain and Hassan Ghulam — were initially taken to Para­chi­nar Hospital for first-aid, and later referred to Peshawar for further treatment. DPO Habib­ul­­lah said police teams had been dispatched to the area and that an investigation is underway.

Two of the injured, Qunein and Hassan Ghulam, told Dawn that the landmines exploded as they neared a mountain area. They said they were seriously wounded in the blasts, which also killed four of their companions and two horses on the spot.

Tribal elders strongly condemned the incident, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible and calling for a high-level investigation. They termed the explosions an attempt to sabotage peace efforts in the region.

Published in Dawn, June 26th, 2025