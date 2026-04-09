Four coaches of Shalimar Express derail near Shahdadpur

SANGHAR: Four air-conditioned parlour coaches of the Karachi-to-Lahore Shalimar Express derailed near Shahdadpur railway station on Wednesday, disrupting train operations on both up and down tracks.

However, no casualties were reported.

Railway officials said that coaches numbered 4, 5, 6 and 7 went off the track when the train was being diverted to a loop line due to a faulty Awami Express on the main track at the station.

They added that the Shalimar Express was moving at a very slow speed while entering the loop line, which helped prevent a major accident and saved passengers from injury.

However, the derailment caused considerable damage to the coaches and the railway track. Following the incident, rail traffic on both tracks was suspended and several trains were halted at different stations. Passengers remained stranded for hours and faced difficulties due to a lack of food and drinking water.

Rescue and clearance operations began after a crane and relief train arrived from Kotri nearly four hours later. Railway staff initiated efforts to remove the derailed coaches and restore the track.

Shahdadpur Assistant Commissioner Qamaruddin Rahoopoto, along with DSP Shahdadpur and SHO, reached the site with police personnel soon after the incident. Local residents, as well as social and political representatives, also gathered at the scene.

Railway authorities said that work to restore the affected tracks was underway.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026