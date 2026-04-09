Two suspects gunned down in ‘encounter’

KARACHI: Two suspected robbers were shot dead in an alleged encounter in the Super Market area, Liaquata—bad, on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Central SSP Dr Mohammed Imran Khan said that the suspects were allegedly robbing citizens when personnel of the Shaheen Force arrived at the scene. Upon seeing the police, the suspects opened fire. Law enforcers returned fire and killed both suspects.

Pistols, mobile phones, and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession. The bodies were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026