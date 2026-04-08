E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Colonial relics

Editorial Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

PUNJAB’S move to scrap a colonial-era provision that allows arrest without warrant for having “no ostensible means of subsistence” deserves unequivocal support. Section 55(1)(b) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, reflects a worldview in which poverty itself was treated as a form of deviance. Its proposed removal is a necessary correction of a moral and constitutional wrong. Colonial laws were never designed to serve citizens; they were crafted to control populations. Provisions that blur the line between poverty and criminality reflect that legacy. To retain them, even in dormant form, is to accept a framework that is fundamentally at odds with constitutional guarantees of dignity, equality and liberty. That such clauses can still be invoked — or misused — underscores the urgency of reform. The argument that outdated laws cause little harm because they are rarely enforced misses the point. Laws do not need to be frequently applied to exert influence. Simply being on the books, they allow police to act on suspicion rather than solid evidence. In this sense, the statute book is not a passive archive; it is an active source of authority that must reflect present-day values.

Punjab’s recognition of Section 55(1)(b) as a “colonial relic” is therefore significant. But it also raises an obvious question: how many more such relics remain? From vagrancy-style provisions to broadly worded public order offences, the legal system still carries traces of an era that prioritised control over rights. Piecemeal reform will not suffice. What is required is a systematic, time-bound review of all colonial-era laws, with a clear mandate to repeal those that no longer meet constitutional standards and to amend those that can be brought in line. The task is not simply legal housekeeping. It is about reshaping the relationship between the state and the citizen. Removing laws that criminalise poverty is a start. Removing the mindset that produced them is the larger, necessary goal.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

zh
Apr 08, 2026 10:02pm
The Punjab government's abolition of warrantless arrests is certainly a welcome and admirable step. Now the Marraym Nawaz government should also disband the special police force that has killed over 30000 in fake encounters.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe