E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Senate panel orders probe into PIA crew misconduct

Bakhtawar Mian Published
A file photo of the Senate. — APP/File
A file photo of the Senate. — APP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: A Senate committee on Tu­­esday directed the Ministry of Defence to conduct an impartial third-party inquiry into the alleged misconduct of Pakistan Interna­tional Airlines (PIA) cabin crew with a parliamentarian.

The directive stems from a privilege motion moved by Senator Bilal Ahmad Khan Mandokhail on February 12, 2026, regarding alleged misconduct by Ms Saima Rana, a cabin crew member on PIA flight PK-326 from Quetta to Islamabad on February 7.

The committee recalled that its recommendations issued on February 17, 2026, had called for grounding both the cabin crew member and the pilot involved. However, it observed that PIA failed to implement these directives.

Senator Mandokhail expressed disappointment over the airline’s non-compliance, stating that the crew continued performing duties despite clear instructions.

Incident occurred on flight PK-326 on February 7

The directives were issued during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges at Parliament House, chaired by Senator Waqar Mehdi. Parliamentarians expressed strong indignation over what they termed the stubbornness of PIA officials, accusing them of ignoring earlier directives and relying solely on an internal inquiry without consulting the concerned senator.

Senator Mandokhail said multiple opportunities had been given to the staff member to apologise if any mistake had occurred, but no such response was received. He added that he had paid a substantial fare for the journey, only to face humiliation.

He questioned the basis on which the aircraft door was closed, passengers were prevented from disembarking, and Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel were called in. He asked whether any crime or illegality had occurred, asserting that no such situation existed to justify these actions.

He further remarked that if such treatment could be meted out to a senator, the situation for an ordinary passenger would be even more concerning, adding that in similar circumstances, an ordinary citizen might have been detained.

The senator initially recommended termination of both the cabin crew member and the pilot. However, in light of the committee’s collective view, it was decided that a third-party inquiry would be conducted by the Ministry of Defence.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Bakhtawar Mian is a Dawn reporter based in Islamabad with over 27 years of experience in journalism. He covers social issues and handles special assignments for the publication.

Bakhtawar Mian

Read more

Tahir Raouf
Apr 08, 2026 08:28am
It seems responsibility lies more on parliamentarians (that calling directly for apology without concrete evidence) to follow the procedure and not consider themselves to be above law.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 09, 2026 12:11am
This is a proof that the Politicians have still not realized that, PIA has been privatised because of their such behavior.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe