Pindi, Islamabad receive 16 hours of continuous rain

RAWALPINDI: Sixteen hours of continuous rain lashed the twin cities, bringing down temperature to 14 degree Celsius. In Murree, rain triggered land sliding on Kashmir Road, Aliot and along Murree Improvement Trust where five feet land caved in, leading to traffic blockage.

Murree Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Shirazi told Dawn that land sliding occurred at two points in Murree, but no casualty was reported. He said the district administration had been fully mobilised to deal with this situation.

About Jhika Gali land sliding a day ago, he said rehabilitation work was going on rapidly in the affected areas while emergency work was being carried out to restore roads, remove debris and eliminate dangers faced by the public.

Mr Shirazi said all possible facilities would be provided to the victims and no negligence of any kind would be tolerated. He said five houses and a mosque had been affected in Jhika Gali and people were relocated to government building where they were provided all facilities, including food and medicines.

The deputy commissioner visited the area affected by the Jhika Gali landslide and reviewed steps taken by the administration and met with the victims. He heard their problems and assured them of all possible cooperation.

Meanwhile, residents of the garrison city, especially those living in low-lying areas, remained busy throughout the day draining out water from their houses.

Traffic rush was witnessed on Ayub Park Road, Jhelum Road, Ch. Bostan Khan Road, Jhanda Chichi Road, Tyre Bazaar, Hamilton Road and other areas. Due to construction work being carried out by Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation, the road from Fawara Chowk to Hamilton Road (Dingi Khoi) had already been closed due to construction work on the pedestrian street. Wasa had also dug up Hamilton Road and Tyre Bazaar for relocating the nullah.

On the alternate route of Kutchery Chowk remodeling, Chaklala Cantonment Board, District Council and Rawalpindi Development Authority failed to repair Ch. Bostan Khan Road, Jhanda Chichi Road and Ayub Park Road where water accumulated in potholes. As a result, cars and motorcycle users faced problems, which led to traffic congestion on these roads.

According to Met Office, 52mm rain was recorded at Islamabad International Airport, 44mm in Saidpur, 35mm in Golra, 33mm in Zero Point and 28mm in Bokra. Similarly, in Rawalpindi, 46mm rain was recorded in Chaklala, 44mm in New Kattarian, 40mm in Kutchery, 38mm in Shamsabad, 35mm in Pirwadhai, 32mm in Gawalmandi in Rawalpindi and 38mm in Murree.

The Met Office official said a strong westerly wave was affecting most upper and central parts of the country and was likely to persist in the upper parts till April 9.

“More rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad and Kashmir. Dry and partly cloudy weather is expected elsewhere in the country,” he said.

The official said minimum temperature recorded was 14 degree Celsius in the twin cities while maximum temperature was recorded at 16 degree Celsius. He further said weather was likely to clear before Wednesday afternoon.

The Met Office warned that heavy rains may cause flash floods in local nullahs of Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree and Galiyat on April 8 while landslides are likely to occur in the hilly areas during the same period.

Urban flooding is also expected in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Sialkot on April 8. Windstorm/ hailstorm and lightning may damage weak structures (electric poles, billboards, solar panels) during the forecast period. Hailstorm/windstorm may also damage standing crops in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026