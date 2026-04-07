E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Balochistan govt, businessmen agree to conserve electricity

Saleem Shahid Published
Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti addresses a ceremony in Quetta — X/PPPBalochistan/File
Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti addresses a ceremony in Quetta — X/PPPBalochistan/File
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QUETTA: The Balochistan government and the businessmen on Monday reached consensus to take austerity measures and conserve energy amid rising economic challenges to the country and the province triggered by the war launched by the US and Israel against Iran.

Following a meeting with Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, representatives of Anjuman-i-Tajran Balochistan, Central Anjuman-i-Tajran, Quetta Chamber of Commerce, Hotel and Rest­aurants Association and Wedding Hall Association announced their full support for the government’s proposed timings for markets and businesses to conserve electricity.

Under the agreement markets and shopping centres in the province will close at 8pm across the province.

Wedding halls and restaurants in Quetta will shut down by 11pm and in other districts they will be closed by 10pm.

Representatives of the businessmen termed the decision of the government timely and in the national interest.

Chief Minister Bugti said the country and the region are facing a serious situation which required effective measures backed by national consensus.

He warned of potential energy crisis following petroleum price challenges and stressed the need for proactive steps.

Representatives of businessmen acknowledged the gravity of the situation and assured full cooperation to the government in this regard. They pledged to play their role in safeguarding national interest by ensuring compliance with the agreed measures.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continue joint efforts for austerity, efficient energy use, and economic stability through mutual cooperation.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026

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