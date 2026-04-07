Residents evacuated as massive landslide threatens houses in Kaghan valley

MANSEHRA: The Balakot tehsil administration on Monday relocated the inmates of around three dozen houses to safer places in Kaghan valley after a mass of earth and rocks detached from a mountain and started sliding down.

“We have ordered the evacuation of the residents to safer places after a team of the revenue department submitted a report, indicating possible catastrophe,” Balakot assistant commissioner Hasrat Khan told reporters here.

He said the families living in around three dozen houses in the Bara Lower Paghal and adjacent Nika Paghal and Charri Paghal villages had been relocated.

He said he had also written to the Mansehra deputy commissioner, informing him about the imminent danger.

“We have made arrangements to break the big rocks into pieces through controlled blasting, and for this purpose, we have approached the management of the Balakot hydropower for technical and manpower assistance,” he said.

Paghal village council chairman Mohammad Rafique demanded that the district administration take swift measures for villagers’ safety.

Meanwhile, a Rescue 1122 team cleared the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road of landslides in the Kawai area of Kaghan Valley on Monday, restoring traffic.

PROTEST: Residents of Kohistan on Monday took out a rally in Mansehra, asking the provincial police chief to order the arrest of the killers of a youth, running a bike ride-hailing service, within 48 hours, or they would block the Karakoram Highway.

“Unknown people had booked Iftikhar for a ride, but later killed him at a deserted place in the Shahlia area some five days ago, but the police have yet to arrest the killers,” Hajab Qureshi Kohistani, a participant of the rally, said.

The participants began their march from outside the press club and travelled through various roads before culminating at the same venue. The protesters raised slogans in support of their demands and against the police.

“The police have failed to maintain law and order in Mansehra as another biker was attacked and seriously injured recently,” Mr Qureshi said.

Gul Khan, another participant, said their families had shifted to Mansehra from Kohistan after the devastating 2005 earthquake, but the police had failed to provide them with adequate protection.

Abdul Malik, a councillor in Mansehra, also appealed to the Hazara DIG to ensure the arrest of the culprits.

“If the killers of Iftikhar are not arrested within the next 48 hours, we will block the KKH in Kohistan and Mansehra simultaneously,” he warned.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026