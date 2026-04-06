E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Gilani, Sadiq reaffirm commitment to safeguard minority rights

Bakhtawar Mian Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of Easter, political leaders reiterated their commitment to ensuring their commitment that rights of minorities are fully safeguarded.

“The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights to all citizens, including minorities, and that significant legislative measures have been taken to safeguard their rights,” they pledged.

In their messages, they extended best wishes to the Christian community in Pakistan and around the world on their joyous occasion of Easter.

Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani Chairman stated that Easter is a profound symbol of hope, renewal and spiritual reflection for the adherents of Christianity.

He said the protection of minorities’ rights in Pakistan was both a constitutional and national responsibility. He said parliament remains committed to ensuring equal rights and opportunities for all citizens.

He added that PPP had always played a pivotal role in advocating for the rights of minorities and ensuring that their voices are effectively represented.

The Senate chairman reaffirmed that minorities in Pakistan enjoy full religious freedom and are free to practice their faith and perform their religious rituals without any hindrance.

Parliamentary committees are actively working to address issues faced by minority communities in a meaningful and constructive manner, Mr Gilani said.

He noted that the occasion was marked by special prayers and religious gatherings, which not only strengthen faith but also promote the universal values of love, tolerance, and brotherhood.

Similarly, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extended best wishes to the members of parliament belonging to the Christian community, as well as to the entire community.

He stated that Easter conveys a universal message of love, hope and peace. The Christian community is playing a significant role in the country’s development and progress.

He said religious festivals serve as an important means to promote interfaith harmony, mutual respect and brotherhood.

He remarked that Easter teaches the values of sacrifice, forgiveness and service to humanity. He noted that all religions advocate peace, tolerance and coexistence.

The speaker also reaffirmed that parliament remains committed to ensuring equal rights and opportunities for all citizens.

Referring to the vision of Quaid-i-Azam, the speaker stated that minorities in Pakistan enjoy complete religious freedom and are an integral part of the nation. He said that national unity, cohesion and mutual respect are essential for achieving sustainable development and prosperity.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Bakhtawar Mian is a Dawn reporter based in Islamabad with over 27 years of experience in journalism. He covers social issues and handles special assignments for the publication.

Bakhtawar Mian

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe