Gilani, Sadiq reaffirm commitment to safeguard minority rights

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of Easter, political leaders reiterated their commitment to ensuring their commitment that rights of minorities are fully safeguarded.

“The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights to all citizens, including minorities, and that significant legislative measures have been taken to safeguard their rights,” they pledged.

In their messages, they extended best wishes to the Christian community in Pakistan and around the world on their joyous occasion of Easter.

Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani Chairman stated that Easter is a profound symbol of hope, renewal and spiritual reflection for the adherents of Christianity.

He said the protection of minorities’ rights in Pakistan was both a constitutional and national responsibility. He said parliament remains committed to ensuring equal rights and opportunities for all citizens.

He added that PPP had always played a pivotal role in advocating for the rights of minorities and ensuring that their voices are effectively represented.

The Senate chairman reaffirmed that minorities in Pakistan enjoy full religious freedom and are free to practice their faith and perform their religious rituals without any hindrance.

Parliamentary committees are actively working to address issues faced by minority communities in a meaningful and constructive manner, Mr Gilani said.

He noted that the occasion was marked by special prayers and religious gatherings, which not only strengthen faith but also promote the universal values of love, tolerance, and brotherhood.

Similarly, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extended best wishes to the members of parliament belonging to the Christian community, as well as to the entire community.

He stated that Easter conveys a universal message of love, hope and peace. The Christian community is playing a significant role in the country’s development and progress.

He said religious festivals serve as an important means to promote interfaith harmony, mutual respect and brotherhood.

He remarked that Easter teaches the values of sacrifice, forgiveness and service to humanity. He noted that all religions advocate peace, tolerance and coexistence.

The speaker also reaffirmed that parliament remains committed to ensuring equal rights and opportunities for all citizens.

Referring to the vision of Quaid-i-Azam, the speaker stated that minorities in Pakistan enjoy complete religious freedom and are an integral part of the nation. He said that national unity, cohesion and mutual respect are essential for achieving sustainable development and prosperity.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026