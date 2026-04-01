EU condemns Israel’s death penalty law ‘close to apartheid’

BRUSSELS: The European Union condemned on Tuesday Israel’s approval of a “discriminatory” bill allowing the execution of Palestinians convicted on terror charges for deadly attacks, but spares Israelis committing the same crime.

“The death penalty bill in Israel is very concerning to us in the EU. This is a clear step backwards — the introduction of the death penalty, together with the discriminatory nature of the law,” EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni told journalists in Brussels.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday termed the Israeli move “a step closer to apartheid”.

“It is an asymmetric measure that would not apply to Israelis who committed the same crimes. Same crime, different punishment. That is not justice. It is a step closer to apartheid,” Sanchez wrote on X

US backs disputed law that awards death penalty to Palestinians, not Israelis, convicted of killings

Apartheid was the system of racial segregation enforced by South Africa’s white minority governments in the second half of last century.

Also, Germany declared it could “not endorse” a new law passed in Israel.

“The German government views the law passed yesterday with great concern,” government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said. “The rejection of the death penalty is a fundamental principle of German policy,” he said, also warning that “such a law would likely apply exclusively to Palestinians in the Palestinian territories”.

Law challenged

Several Israeli human rights groups, along with three members of parliament, filed petitions to the Israeli Supreme Court seeking to overturn the law.

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI) said the law appears to conflict with Israel’s Basic Laws, which prohibit arbitrary discrimination.

Director of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, Abdullah al-Zaghari, condemned the Israeli move saying it is an openly discriminatory law.

“This fascist and racist legislation reflects the reality of the occupation,” he said. “It applies to Palestinians — not to Israeli Jews who carry out daily violence against Palestinian civilians.”

US backs Israeli move

However, the United States said it respected Israel’s right to set its own laws after its parliament introduced the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of killings.

“The United States respects Israel’s sovereign right to determine its own laws and penalties for individuals convicted of terrorism,” a State Department spokesperson said.

“We trust that any such measures will be carried out with a fair trial and respect for all applicable fair trial guarantees and protections.” The United States is the only Nato country that still practices capital punishment. It has long been the key diplomatic and military supporter of Israel.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026