Trump says other countries should ‘just take’ the Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said that countries that have not joined the Middle East war but are struggling with fuel shortages should “go get your own oil” in the Strait of Hormuz, AFP reports.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said countries “that refused to get involved” should “build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT,” adding that the United States would not help them.

“The USA won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!”