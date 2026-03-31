E-Paper | July 10, 2026

KP govt sets new school timings

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Students of District Public School attend the morning assembly as academic activities commenced in the first state-of-the-art school in Attock. — Dawn/File
Students of District Public School attend the morning assembly as academic activities commenced in the first state-of-the-art school in Attock. — Dawn/File
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PESHAWAR: The elementary and secondary education department on Monday introduced a revised attendance schedule for government schools along with a set of directives aimed at improving discipline, academic continuity and character building among students.

Under the new schedule, primary schools will commence at 7.30am and close at 1.35pm, according to an official statement. The department has made it mandatory for schools to incorporate structured moral and character-building activities into daily assemblies.

Students will participate in speech sessions on selected topics three days a week, while skits and practical demonstrations will be conducted on the remaining days to promote ethical values and confidence.

School heads have also been directed to hold a weekly Bazm-i-Adab on the last working day to encourage literary and creative expression among students. After the session, the final three periods will be reserved for staff meetings and completion of official records.

To address teacher shortages or prolonged absences, the department has instructed head teachers and subject specialists to take classes to ensure uninterrupted learning.

All district education officers have been tasked with ensuring strict compliance with the revised timetable and guidelines across government schools in the province.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026

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