Verdict in Ali Zafar’s defamation suit likely today

LAHORE: A sessions court on Monday concluded the hearing of a Rs1 billion defamation suit by singer-cum-actor Ali Zafar against fellow singer Meesha Shafi for levelling allegations of sexual harassment.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Asif Hayat conducted the proceedings as counsel for both parties rendered their assistance.

The judge observed that a detailed examination of the entire record was required before announcing a verdict. He noted that the judgment could be announced on Tuesday (today) if finalised within court hours, otherwise, a new date for pronouncement would be issued.

Last week, the lawyers for both – the plaintiff and the defendant – concluded their arguments.

Advocate Umar Tariq Gill on behalf of Ali Zafar argued that Meesha had levelled false allegations, causing serious damage to his reputation.

He maintained that no one other than Meesha had ever accused Ali of such a conduct. He urged the court to allow the defamation suit and order the defendant to pay damages of Rs1bn to the plaintiff.

Advocate Saqib Jilani represented Meesha and asked the court to dismiss the defamation suit with a cost.

In his final arguments, he contended that no concrete evidence had been produced in support of the defamation claim by the plaintiff.

He stated that Meesha had reported multiple incidents of alleged harassment and she remained consistent in her statements, despite an extensive cross-examination by Ali Zafar’s legal team.

The counsel said Meesha cannot be punished for speaking about her own grievance through a defamation suit filed by the plaintiff.

In his defamation suit filed in 2018, Ali Zafar said the allegations of sexual harassment by Meesha tarnished his image in public and his family had been facing agony and pain.

He asked the court to issue a decree against Meesha and direct her to pay Rs1bn as damages to him.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026