Beijing talks to ‘refine’ peace framework

• Dar to visit China today to discuss US-Iran dialogue; ceasefire, maritime trade protection among guiding principles

• China backs Pakistan’s role as mediator; EU supports all mediation efforts

• Iran lauds Islamabad’s peace efforts, says it did not participate in framework

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan-China talks in Beijing on Tuesday are likely to focus on developing a framework and guiding principles for a prospective Iran-United States dialogue to end the war, a diplomat closely following the developments said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will travel to Beijing for a brief visit lasting only a few hours to further deliberate on ideas discussed during his telephone conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi last week.

“At the invitation of the Foreign Minister of China, Mr Wang Yi, the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister … will undertake a visit to China on 31 March 2026,” the Foreign Office said, adding that the visit would allow both sides to hold in-depth discussions on regional developments as well as bilateral and global issues.

Mr Dar was initially scheduled to depart on Monday, but a fall on Sunday delayed his travel. He is now expected to stay in Beijing only briefly.

The visit comes a day after Mr Dar publicly hinted that Pakistan could host direct US-Iran talks in the coming days, as Islamabad stepped up efforts to position itself as a venue for negotiations.

The diplomatic push follows a four-country meeting hosted by Pakistan over the weekend involving Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Egypt, where foreign ministers met for about 100 minutes and emphasised the need for de-escalation and dialogue. The ministers backed efforts to create conditions for structured negotiations between Washington and Tehran before departing on Sunday night.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the visiting ministers, saying, “Grateful for their confidence in Pakistan’s sincere efforts for regional peace and stability.”

Five principles guiding talks

An official said Pakistan, in its communication with China, outlined five key principles to guide any prospective talks: an immediate cessation of hostilities, resumption of dialogue, protection of civilians, security of maritime routes, and adherence to the principles of the United Nations Charter.

These principles are expected to form the core of discussions in Beijing, where both sides may seek to refine a broader framework for engagement between Tehran and Washington.

Pakistan is expecting an outcome document from the visit that would outline parameters for a talks process it seeks to facilitate, with particular emphasis on resp­ect for Iran’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.

China backs Pakistan’s role

During last week’s call, Mr Wang endorsed Pakistan’s role in facilitating dialogue and urged Iran to join the negotiations process aimed at ending the conflict.

Ahead of the visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing supports all efforts aimed at de-escalationand restoration of dialogue.

“We appreciate Pakistan’s efforts in promoting the easing of the situation, support Pakistan in continuing to play its role as a mediator, and are willing to strengthen communication and coordination … to jointly promote peace and cease war, and safeguard regional peace and stability,” she said.

Iran’s cautious response

Iran, however, has maintained a degree of distance from the engagements Pakistan is undertaking to support the talks.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Pakistan’s consultations with regional countries were part of “a framework they themselves have designed, and we have not participated in this framework.”

“It is obvious that if regional and neighbouring countries are concerned ab­­out peace and security, this is commendable,” he said.

“However, the logical demand of the Islamic Republic of Iran is that any country or party addressing the issue of war in the region should pay attention to which side started this war.”

“It is necessary for perspectives to be realistic and fair, and not to expect restraint from only one side,” he added.

While Pakistan is positioning itself as a front-facing facilitator, leveraging its contacts with both Tehran and Washington, China is providing diplomatic backing and reinforcing Islamabad’s role as a credible intermediary.

An official said Beijing’s endorsement, coupled with support from key regional players, is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s credentials as an “honest broker” and advance a coordinated push to steer the conflict toward negotiations, even as fighting on the ground continues to shape the pace and prospects of any talks.

EU endorsement

EU Council President António Costa, in a conversation with the PM, expressed the support of the 27-member Europ­ean bloc for the peace efforts.

“The EU supports all mediation efforts. Only dialogue and diplomacy can bring peace and stability back to the Middle East, in full respect of the UN Charter and international law,” Costa said in his post on X while expressing concern over the prolongation of the war and its increasing global impact.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026