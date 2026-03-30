E-Paper | July 10, 2026

FM Ishaq Dar to embark on official visit to China on March 31: FO

News Desk Published
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi jointly unveil the logo for the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations, in Beijing on Jan 4, 2026. — Photo courtesy FO/X
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi jointly unveil the logo for the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations, in Beijing on Jan 4, 2026. — Photo courtesy FO/X
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Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar will embark on an official visit to China on March 31 at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO) on Monday.

The FO said that Pakistan and China enjoy an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, characterised by “close coordination and regular consultations” on regional development and international issues.

“In this context, the upcoming visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to hold in-depth discussions on regional developments, as well as bilateral and global issues of mutual interest,” said the FO statement.

It added that “FM Dar’s decision to undertake the visit, despite medical advice to rest following a hairline shoulder fracture sustained yesterday, reflects the importance Pakistan attaches to its relationship with China”.

Earlier on Friday, Dar held a telephone call with Wang Yi, during which they exchanged views on the evolving regional situation and broader global developments.

Initiating peace talks in the war involving Iran “is no easy task,” Wang said, but noted that such efforts would be “conducive to restoring normal navigation through the Strait of Hormuz”.

The two sides agreed to jointly promote a ceasefire, cessation of hostilities, and the resumption of peace talks, while ensuring the safety of non-military targets and key waterways, according to a summary released by the Chinese ministry.

During the call, Wang also conveyed China’s support for Pakistan’s role as a mediator. Dar later said that the Chinese foreign minister appreciated Pakistan’s ongoing efforts in this regard. He added that both sides agreed to continue their endeavours for the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Chinese foreign minister had also spoken to Dar on March 10, where he had commended Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting de-escalation and stability in the Middle East amid war.

The development comes as Pakistan has taken centre-stage in a process to mediate between the US and Iran, being carried out in collaboration with Riyadh, Ankara and Cairo, with officials confirming that indirect exchanges between Wash­ington and Tehran are continuing through structured message relays, rather than direct contact.

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