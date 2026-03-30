E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Kuwait assures full facilitation of diesel, jet fuel supplies to Pakistan

Khaleeq Kiani Published
Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and Kuwait’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi. — Photo courtesy PID
Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and Kuwait’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi. — Photo courtesy PID
Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi. — Photo via X/@Official_PetDiv
Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi. — Photo via X/@Official_PetDiv
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ISLAMABAD: Kuwait has assured full facilitation in the supply of diesel and jet fuel to Pakistan, which has been stalled due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran.

The assurance for the revival of oil exports to Pakistan came after Tehran allowed 20 cargoes with Pakistani flags to pass the Strait of Hormuz, as announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday.

Pakistan imports more than 60 per cent of its diesel from Kuwait under a long-term contract between state-run oil giants of the two countries — Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and Pakistan State Oil.

Alternative routes, following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, have resulted in additional freight costs for Pakistan.

On Monday, Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik held a meeting with Kuwait’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi to discuss bilateral relations, energy cooperation, and regional developments.

According to an official statement, Malik expressed gratitude to KPC for assuring full facilitation to Pakistani-flagged vessels for any likely lifting of diesel and jet fuel from Kuwait.

It said that the petroleum minister acknowledged Kuwait’s “continued support for Pakistan despite global and regional challenges and expressed deep appreciation for Kuwait’s contribution toward Pakistan’s energy security”.

Malik also requested the ambassador to convey his fondest regards to Kuwait’s Oil Minister Tariq Suleiman Ahmed Al-Roumi and KPC Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Nawaf Al Sabah, it added.

“During the meeting, the federal minister highlighted the historic and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Kuwait, stating that the relationship between the two countries is not only longstanding but also connected by hearts,” it said.

The minister noted that for the past five decades, Pakistan had been purchasing petroleum products, particularly diesel, from Kuwait, reflecting the enduring trust and partnership between the two nations, the statement said.

“Pakistan wishes to see all brotherly countries remain peaceful and secure,” the statement quoted Malik as saying. He also emphasised that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was actively working to facilitate the peaceful resolution of conflict and was “personally overseeing efforts aimed at facilitating the supply of food and essential commodities as required by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries”.

The Kuwait envoy expressed his sincerest gratitude for Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting peace, the statement said. He appreciated the efforts of the people, government, and armed forces of Pakistan, noting that Pakistan had “demonstrated leadership in rejecting the use of force and in promoting peaceful solutions during difficult times”.

“Kuwait is proud of Pakistan’s efforts and prays for their success,” the statement quoted Ambassador Jasser as saying, adding that he underscored Kuwait’s commitment to supporting Pakistan.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in the energy sector, and agreed to remain closely engaged to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest and shared benefit, the statement concluded.

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Khaleeq Kiani is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn, specializing in political economy, governance, business, finance, macroeconomics and energy. He can be found on X at @khaleeqkiani.

Khaleeq Kiani

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