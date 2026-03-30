Govt taking steps to ease burden on lower and middle-class amid fuel price hike: PM Shehbaz

The government is undertaking efforts to provide relief to the lower and middle classes amid a fuel price hike triggered by the global fuel crisis due to the Iran war, Prime Minister Shehbaz said on Monday.

Over the past few weeks, the government has rolled out a series of austerity measures to minimise fuel consumption and announced significant cuts in development spending and restrictions on non-essential expenditures.

In a meeting chaired by the premier to review the impact of the Middle East war on petroleum stocks in Pakistan and public relief measures being taken, he was informed that the government was working in collaboration with the provincial government to “finalise the process of registration for motorcycle and rickshaw owners so they could benefit from the government’s schemes,” a statement via the Prime Minister’s House (PMO) said.

On March 17, the government announced it was planning a subsidised fuel scheme for motorcyclists and rickshaw drivers to cushion the impact of a massive hike in oil prices.

“We will not leave the economically weaker section of the society alone in this hour of difficulty,” the premier vowed.

Detailing further measures, the prime minister said the government has significantly reduced its expenses, including budget cuts in the development sector, as well as foregoing the use of 60 per cent of the government’s vehicles.

The prime minister said that the government had decided not to increase the oil prices and instead direct the saved funds towards public relief.

He further added that the government will be using a “digital system” to provide relief to the public.

The premier added that “due to the government’s timely decision regarding the fuel crisis, there was no disruption in fuel supply for the country”.

He also spoke of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts regarding peace in the Middle East.

The “implementation of measures aimed at fuel conservation, the future course of action and the current fuel stock” came under discussion as well, as per the statement.

The meeting was also presented with an Intelligence Bureau audit report on the implementation of the measures and the progress of the austerity campaign, the statement said.

“Adequate fuel reserves are available to meet the country’s needs, and arrangements are being made for the future as well,” the prime minister was briefed.

The meeting was further informed that the recent increase in high-octane for large vehicles “has not led to any change in jet fuel prices”.

“There was also ample stock of medicines to meet the national needs,” the meeting was further informed.