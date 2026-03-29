E-Paper | July 08, 2026

New PIA owners rattled by rising jet fuel costs, worry about sustainability

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Chairman Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Consortium Arif Habib on Sunday sounded the alarm over the sustainability of PIA operations in the wake of a recent 150 per cent hike in jet fuel rates, calling on the government to reverse the hike in prices.

“PIA could be forced to shut down” if jet fuel prices continue to remain high, Habib warned in an interview aired on Bol News.

Jet fuel (JP-1) rates have been increased without a formal announcement in recent weeks amid global supply chain uncertainty spurred by the US-Iran war.

Official rates seen by Dawn suggest JP-1 prices were raised by Rs84 per litre, or 21.65pc, to Rs472 from Rs388 per litre with effect from March 21. Since March 1, the price has surged by nearly 150pc from Rs190 per litre.

Habib connected the hike in jet fuel prices to the government’s subsidisation of the fiscal burden from rising oil prices on ordinary citizens, saying that the government had decided to raise the price of high-octane fuel and aviation fuel to raise money for a cross-subsidy.

“In Pakistan, the government has raised prices but not in line with global markets. It seems like the government is trying to bear some burden from the savings it has made from the austerity measures and some through the cross-subsidy,” he explained.

Last week, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said that “targeted relief” would allow the benefits of fuel subsidies to be passed onto the deserving. He noted that the government had taken on a burden of Rs69 billion “using our own fiscal resources”.

Habib was of the opinion that the government’s measures were “not sustainable”, adding that the government “has to take some steps to transfer some parts of this burden”.

“On increasing the price of aviation fuel, I consider that it is a misunderstanding by the government that the common man doesn’t use aviation,” Habib said.

The businessman said that PIA had “somehow” made it through the month but moving forward the ‘unsustainable’ hike would “make it difficult for PIA to operate”

He believed that if the government did not take back its decision, PIA would “not be able to continue its operations”.

“It will be forced to close,” he added.

According to aviation experts, fuel accounts for 30-40pc of airline operating expenses. The significant increase in fuel prices due to the war has forced airlines to raise fares by 20-30pc.

Domestic ticket prices have increased by Rs10,000-15,000, while international fares have spiked by Rs30,000-40,000. Further increases are likely if global oil prices continue to rise.

“I don’t think that increasing the prices by that much will allow aviation to remain affordable for the people. And at the international level, these airlines will not remain competitive either, because for international airlines, jet fuel is not as expensive as it is in Pakistan.”

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Syed A. Mateen
Mar 29, 2026 05:02pm
PIA has just resumed its first flight from Pakistan to London and Arif Habib is talking about to shut down PIA due to 150% jet fuel rates hike in Pakistan. It would be more better for Arif Habib and for the PIA to purchase jet fuel from such countries where the jet fuel rate is available on cheaper rates comparing to Pakistan so that passengers should not have to pay exorbitant amount of money for buying PIA's airline tickets to travel from one city to another city or for travelling abroad.
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Hamid Shafiq
Mar 29, 2026 05:30pm
It's every where same rise not in your hand?
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M. Saeed
Mar 29, 2026 05:37pm
Fuel costs have been raised world wide and air ticket costs raise to double. PIA should also do the same, to survive.
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YASIR MEHMOOD
Mar 29, 2026 06:17pm
Why is he acting like this he should have an alternative plan to this either by increasing fares but this is a lame excuse and simply saying and thinking about halting operations.
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tamza
Mar 29, 2026 07:43pm
Free market profit, socialised costs/ loss. Sorry, that is not how it [should] work.
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Tahir Raouf
Mar 29, 2026 08:03pm
Being an industrialist, he must have assessed the pros and cons before tendering and then acquiring the stakes, then why making hue and cry now- this non serious attitude will shaken the confidence of up going economy. War has disturbed the global aviation industry, so face and wait for the heydays
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Romana
Mar 29, 2026 08:28pm
Arif Habib has bought something as cheap as dirt and the fuel prices should not worry him. Fuel prices are an issue faced by all airlines he’s not alone .
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Mehboob Ali Lalani
Mar 29, 2026 09:00pm
PIA management may cut down expenses wherever possible.
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Asif
Mar 29, 2026 09:16pm
Obviosuly if jet fuel price remain high expection for PIA to be stable must hurt especially after be free from government influence. Private businesses donot afford to be remain in loss and inject more money for customer satisfaction. Matter of fact crises in middle likely to spread create more energy crises to world that msy cause shutdown of airline operation like PIA . Anyway hope for best should be pur choice.
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Ke
Mar 29, 2026 09:54pm
More problems to come.
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Logic
Mar 29, 2026 10:18pm
He doesnt have money, he put everything in PIA buyout.
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Inayatullah memon
Mar 30, 2026 12:30am
discounted fuel rate should be for PIA
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Ayesha Sadozai
Mar 30, 2026 12:57am
According to global economic and competitive standards , firms and companies that are essentially unsustainable , like the PIA, are sooner or later bound to close down in any case . The high cost of fuel might hasten the process but it's unavoidable . Indeed , in line with capitalist dictates, it's best for such business ventures to shut down.
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Asif
Mar 30, 2026 01:29am
Shutdown of PIA will not be good news.
Recommend 0
Chitta Khan
Mar 30, 2026 07:19am
PIA going down the old route
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nauman sheikh
Mar 30, 2026 09:13am
This was expected and happened rather quickly. The investor group has no experience running an operation like this and these type of geo-political or natural disaster situation in Transportation and Supply-Chain systems are built into the scenario planning and hedging to ensure fluctuations beyond an enterprise control do not disrupt the business. They never hedged fuel price futures or arranged for alternate fuel supplies and now they'll ask for a hand-out or threaten shutting down the airline
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Ali
Mar 30, 2026 03:25pm
In Pakistani nomenclature the author has precisely documented our so called "seth mentality". When non aviation entities enter the business they do it with no future planning whatsoever, and when SHTF, with no exit ramp they mourn the loss of revenue yada yada yada. This is the only business that is known to turn multi-billionaires into millionsaires.
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