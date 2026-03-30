Teachers urged to work for society’s reformation

BAJAUR: Speakers at an Eid milan here on Sunday urged teachers to play an active role in the reformation of society by performing their duties with sincerity, dedication, and commitment.

The event, organised by Tanzeem-e-Asatiza Pakistan (TAP) Bajaur chapter, a nationwide association of the teaching community, was attended by a large number of teachers from across the district, said a statement.

According to the statement, TAP provincial vice president Bakhtiyar Zameen, local chapter president Prof Bakhat Munir Sahibabadi, Prof (R) Abdur Raqeeb, Aminul Haq and Malik Said Muhammad were among the key speakers at the event who spoke in detail about teachers’ pivotal responsibilities towards welfare of the society.

Speakers, while highlighting the teachers’ responsibilities, their role in promoting education, and their contribution to building a civilised society, urged the teaching community to fulfill their duties with sincerity and commitment.

“The teaching community, highly regarded by society, plays a significant role in promoting education, educating children, and driving societal reforms, but unfortunately several teachers have limited their role to just their institutions,” the statement quoted some speakers as telling the participants.

As a result they observed that the respect and stature of teachers had shrinked considerably in society, owing to their behaviour.

“We request the teachers’ community to improve their behaviour and avoid actions that could harm their status and respect in society as teaching is considered a noble and respectful profession globally, the statement said quoting some speakers.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026