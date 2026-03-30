E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Work starts to install water filtration plants in Rawalpindi

Aamir Yasin Published
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RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government started work on installing 1,180 water filtration plants in six districts of Rawalpindi division, including Rawalpindi, Attock, Murree, Chakwal, Talagang and Jhelum, at a cost of Rs6.3 billion.

a total of 219 water filtration plants will be installed in four tehsils of Rawalpindi district. The project will be completed by June 30, 2026.

According to a Punjab Clean Water Authority official, one water filtration plant was being installed for a population of 5,000. Water filtration plants of three different categories will be installed.

The cost of a plant (RO) installed in brackish water areas is about Rs 2.4 million. While that of the water plant (MD) installed in freshwater areas is estimated at Rs1.2 million. The cost of the UF category plant is about Rs2.5 million.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026

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Pakistan

Aamir Yasin is a Dawn staff correspondent based in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, covering political, social, cultural, and civic issues.

Aamir Yasin

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