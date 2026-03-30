E-Paper | July 10, 2026

No burden on bill payers: Islamabad Electric Supply Company

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
This file photo shows a view of power lines linked to an old nuclear plant. — AFP/File
This file photo shows a view of power lines linked to an old nuclear plant. — AFP/File
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ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has decided to ensure electricity supply for consumers who pay their bills regularly and on time.

Moreover, the burden of non-paying consumers will not be shifted to those who pay their bills.

However, Iesco has urged consumers to ensure the timely payment of their power bills so that the supply system can continue to function in a stable and efficient manner.

Mohammad Sarwar, chief engineer (commercial), stated that the prompt payment of electricity dues was not only a national and moral responsibility but also enabled the organisation to provide improved and uninterrupted services to its consumers.

He said the Iesco management had provided multiple modern and convenient platforms for the ease of consumers to pay their bills.

“These include commercial bank branches, mobile banking applications, ATM machines, Easypaisa, JazzCash and other digital payment channels. In addition, consumers can also pay their electricity bills through QR codes from the comfort of their homes at any time without any difficulty.”

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026

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