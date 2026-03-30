Two of a family die, as many injured in roof collapse

LAHORE: Two members of a family died while as many were seriously injured after the roof of their house collapsed during rain in the Badami Bagh area here on Sunday.

As per initial reports, the incident took place due to the dilapidated condition and weak structure of the roof.

A spokesperson for the Emergency Services said that ambulances were dispatched to the area following the call of the roof collapse incident. He said that rescuers found four members of a family trapped under the debris.

He said that two of them, later identified as Qasim (25) and Awais (18), had died due to head and chest injuries, while two others, Sabahat and Perveen, were shifted to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026