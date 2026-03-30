Two drug dealers arrested in Chiniot

CHINIOT: The Kot Wasawa police claimed to have arrested two drug dealers and seized 1,350 kilograms of opium on a tip-off near Chak 149 JB.

City DSP Muhammad Shoaib Khan, during a press conference on Sunday, said that a Kot Wasawa police party headed by Inspector Tahir Mehmood was on routine patrol near Chak 147 JB when he was tipped by an informer that two drug dealers were loading heavy quantities of drugs on auto rickshaws to transport them to other cities.

He said the police party headed towards a shrine in Chak 149 JB and spotted two persons loading bags on two rickshaws. He claimed the team seized 27 bags, each weighing 50kg, full of opium. He claimed suspects Muhammad Ali Changar and Umar Farooq Changar, residents of Changar Colony in Chak No 147 JB, were arrested.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026