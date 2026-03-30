All positives

TYPICALLY, as one gets older, one learns to appreciate the little things in life. One begins to value those aspects which have made one’s existence richer, while recognising — but not dwelling on — those things which have made it a little more difficult.

Living in Karachi, a city that has so much going for it in terms of vibrancy, culture and people, and ironically so little when it comes to governance, one does not merely learn the art of seeing the glass half full, but also masters the mental gymnastics required to remain positive.

For example, when driving past University Road in Karachi, one may be forgiven for feeling frustrated or angry at the fact that the much-championed Bus Rapid Transit project does not appear to be any nearer to completion than it was when it was initiated. Karachi denizens could choose to dwell on this and be bitter. But as our leaders constantly remind us, that would simply be us being negative. We have, without option, been forced to look at the bright side. Why be upset about the project not being completed when this unfinished state provides a forever goal for the people of the city to achieve? It gives us something to look forward to, as it will our children, and perhaps theirs. In any case, for the residents of the area, it also provides the added motivation of praying to a higher being for a date on which the project will actually be completed.

The same logic can perhaps also be applied at the national level. Many may choose to be despondent over the lack of freedom of expression, the perceived evolution of the judiciary from independent to interdependent, the jailing of human rights activists for relatively benign tweets, the lack of franchise, the alleged near-blinding of a political leader, the worsening law and order situation across the country, the ruinous violence across two of four provinces, and the general absence of economic recovery.

Where one lacks the freedom to criticise the incumbents, there remains an unbridled ability to praise them.

But again, this is merely seeing the glass half empty. After all, where one lacks the freedom to criticise the incumbents, there remains an unbridled ability to praise them, whether on social media, via news articles, on television shows, or through banners and posters plastered across the city.

The judiciary has always striven for consistency and predictability through the law of precedent, where legal principles settled over decades by courts serve as guidelines for future decisions involving similar situations. Ironically, the judiciary appears to have finally achieved this consistency and predictability, but only after being freed from the draconian shackles of binding precedent, and upon revolutionising the appointments process to create a truly ‘unique’ judiciary. Ask anyone bringing any type of tax-related or politically coloured matter, and they may be able to rely on the judiciary’s stellar consistency and predictability to indicate the likely outcome. For many, there may remain a debate about whether the law itself is ascertainable, but the consistency, predictability and certainty of decision-making certainly is not.

This all-engulfing perception regarding the ju­­­diciary and its independence, whether correct or not, has seemingly permeated different segm­e­n­­ts of society to such a degree that a lawyer eng­a­ged in a matter before the district courts is now, at the first instance, questioned about the in­­teg­rity and credibility of the judge hearing his case, as oppo­sed to the merits or demerits of the case itself. But again, it would be foolish to dwell on this when one can, instead, concentrate on the spe­­edy and quick dispensation of justice by subordinate courts by way of disposals, whether such disposals are right, wrong, or, dare I say, questionable.

Similarly, in terms of the lack of democratic pedigree of today’s Pakistan, one may express sadness over the absence of franchise, of being rendered irrelevant to the future of one’s own country, of being too helpless to decide the fate of a country which now decides yours, and of having no voice in a state that was, in fact, created for the preservation of your individuality and well-being.

But once again, let us look at the positives. At least now, upon being effectively disenfranchised, the incumbents have unburdened us of any major say in the present or future direction of this country, and eventually, perhaps, in the country itself. In no longer being decision-makers, we are being told that we are no longer responsible for where this country is headed, and as such, we should be thankful that we have been relieved of such a menacing burden.

Similarly, with the Iran-US war in full swing and our western border on fire, some may worry about lockdowns, fuel shortages and prices so high that even essential goods are out of reach. We could perhaps be forgiven for feeling insecure about the state of our country and an unstable neighbourhood. Yet, let us look at the bright side: despite ballooning global oil prices, we still enjoy subsidised petrol, allowing us to live our old normal, which arguably does not exist anymore, oblivious to the fact that this temporary cheap mobility will inevitably come at the cost of industry, trade and the nation’s financial health.

Hence, as is apparent from the above, there is lots to be positive about, even if some may argue that searching for positives in an otherwise negative situation is foolish. For obvious reasons, I would disagree with such a sentiment. In times such as these, living with blinkers on may well be the only way to survive. Ignorance is the name of the game, and in Pakistan, ignorance is not only bliss, but also, it seems, a national duty.

The writer is a lawyer based in Karachi.

basil.nabi@gmail.com

X: @basilnabi

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026