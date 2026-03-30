E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Fire breaks out in trailer parked in F.B. Area

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: A fire broke out in a parked container-mounted trailer at Federal B Area on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan said that the fire erupted in the front portion of the trailer, which was put out by firefighters.

He said that the exact cause of the blaze could not be ascertained. The truck’s front portion was badly destroyed.

Mr Khan said four days ago they received information about leaking of some chemical from another mysterious container parked outside a hospital in Karimabad.

He said they conveyed the information to the authorities concerned to look into that matter.

He clarified that the container was not the one parked outside the hospital in Karimabad.

Police are investigating as to who parked the two trailers in the area and why.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026

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