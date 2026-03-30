Woman killed by water tanker

KARACHI: A 20-year-old woman was killed and her father injured when a water tanker struck their motorcycle near Bilal Chowrangi in the Korangi area on Sunday, police said.

They said a man, along with his two daughters, was riding a motorcycle. He was on his way from Gulshan-i-Iqbal to meet his son in the Korangi area when the water tanker struck them, injuring the man and one of his daughters, while the other daughter remained unhurt.

The wounded were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors pronounced Saima dead on arrival, while her father Gul Mohammed was admitted for treatment.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026