Two women among four missing after boat capsizes in Indus River

THATTA: Two women were among four persons who went missing after a boat carrying 16 passengers capsized in the Indus River near the village of Yaqoob Manaro on Sunday, officials and local residents said.

Those missing were identified as Mrs Hubbi, wife of Badu Manaro; Mrs Shan, wife of Hanif Manaro; Habibullah, son of Ajeeb Manaro, and Aisan, son of Qasim Manaro.

The boat was reportedly carrying 16 passengers across the river when it overturned due to strong winds and rough waters. Four passengers were swept away by the strong water waves while 12 others managed to swim to safety.

Local divers and villagers initiated a search operation immediately after the incident. However, residents complained of a delayed response from the district administration. An official rescue team reached the site several hours after the accident.

Such incidents are not uncommon in the riverine areas of Sujawal, where residents, particularly daily-wage labourers, rely on small boats for commuting.

Locals say that overloading, absence of safety measures and lack of trained rescue services continue to put human lives at risk.

Residents have once again urged the authorities to ensure strict safety protocols, regulate boat operations and deploy dedicated rescue teams to avert further tragedies.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026