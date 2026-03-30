E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Minister reviews security situation in Gilgit-Baltistan

Jamil Nagri Published
Minister for Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs and States and Frontier Regions, Amir Muqam. — APP/File
Minister for Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs and States and Frontier Regions, Amir Muqam. — APP/File
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GILGIT: Federal Mini­ster for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam has announced that the government will bring the “real culprits” from deadly March 1 clashes to justice while ensuring that innocent people are not targeted.

Mr Muqam visited the cities of Gilgit and Skardu to review the security situation following unrest that killed at least 20 people.

The clashes were triggered by protests that erupted over the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

During the riots, protesters burned numerous public and private properties, including security offices, a school, and United Nations offices in Skardu. The violence led to a weeks-long curfew in the region.

Mr Muqam co-chaired a special meeting of the Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet with Caretaker Chief Minister retired Justice Yar Muhammad.

A statement issued after the meeting condemned the incidents, expressed condolences for the loss of life, and confirmed the establishment of a high-level judicial commission for a transparent investigation.

Officials at the meeting said malicious elements deliberately disrupted law and order, acts which they called contrary to the teachings of Islam.

“The administration has collected extensive CCTV footage and evidence of these incidents,” the meeting was told.

“LEAs are identifying the elements who were inv­olved in inciting violence and vandalism. The state will ensure strict action aga­inst these elements as per the law and will also ensure that no innocent person is harmed.”

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026

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Pakistan

Jamil Nagri is a Gilgit-Baltistan-based correspondent for Dawn with over a decade of experience in journalism. His reporting and feature writing focus on CPEC, climate change, the environment, and adventure tourism. He can be found on X at @jamilnagri.

Jamil Nagri

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