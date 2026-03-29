E-Paper | July 08, 2026

National Dialogue Committee condemns PCB’s action against Naseem Shah

Ikram Junaidi Published
A file photo of pace bowler Naseem Shah. — Naseem Shah Twitter
A file photo of pace bowler Naseem Shah. — Naseem Shah Twitter
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ISLAMABAD: The National Dialogue Committee (NDC) has condemned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for issuing a show-cause notice to national cricketer Naseem Shah.

The notice was issued in response to a social media post in which Naseem Shah expressed a critical opinion about Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

“While we recognise the right of any organisation to uphold its codes of conduct, we assert that the PCB’s action in this instance represents a dangerous overreach that undermines a fundamental pillar of democracy: the right to peaceful, critical expression,” the committee said.

The NDC was formed by former PTI leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry, Dr Shahzad Waseem, and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026

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Pakistan

Ikram Junaidi is a staff correspondent for Dawn with over 25 years of experience. He covers national politics, particularly opposition parties, as well as public health issues.

Ikram Junaidi

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