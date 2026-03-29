Pak-Afghan peace jirga to meet in Peshawar on Tuesday

PESHAWAR: A Pak-Afghan peace jirga will be held in Peshawar on March 31 to urge the leadership of both countries to immediately de-escalate tensions and work towards peace, former chief secretary Arbab Shehzad Khan said here on Saturday.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club, Mr Khan, who is head of Aspire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which, along with Qaumi Islahi Tehreek, is organising the jirga, said the forum would be attended by national and political leaders, tribal elders, religious scholars, members of civil society, traders and media representatives from KP as well as Afghans residing in Pakistan.

Qaumi Islahi Tehreek chief Haji Sohrab Ali Khan was also present at the presser.

Mr Shehzad Khan stressed that war was not a solution to any problem and that ultimately issues were resolved through dialogue. He added that the forum would focus on promoting sustainable peace through mutual respect, confidence-building measures and serious negotiations.

Former chief secretary says forum to urge leadership of both countries to reduce tensions

The former chief stated that the objective of the jirga was to formulate a joint course of action aimed at fostering peace, stability, life, and dialogue between the two neighbouring countries.

A joint declaration in favour of peace would also be issued at the conclusion of the jirga and sent to the governments of both countries.

Highlighting the urgency of the initiative, Mr Khan said tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan had reached a critical level, making such efforts necessary. He noted that the two nations shared deep cultural, religious and linguistic ties, which should serve as a basis for reconciliation.

Regretting the lack of a strong voice from prominent figures and political parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for peace, he said Pakistan had hosted Afghan refugees for over four decades, where generations had grown up, and many would now face challenges upon returning to Afghanistan.

Mr Khan further said that similar peace jirgas would also be organised in Quetta and other regions after the Peshawar event, inviting all stakeholders to contribute towards reducing anxiety among Pakhtuns and promoting peace.

Responding to a question, he expressed hope that the international community would play its role in encouraging Afghan authorities to come to the negotiating table with Pakistan, noting that ordinary people on both sides were bearing the brunt of the ongoing tensions.

He emphasised that the situation demanded immediate efforts to ensure lasting peace for the people of both countries and said invitations had also been extended to political leaders who had previously played a role in promoting Pak-Afghan peace.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026