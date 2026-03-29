Two killed in Upper Kurram landmine blasts

KURRAM: Two persons were killed, and another was injured in three landmine explosions in the Nistikot area of Upper Kurram on Saturday, the police said.

Police and hospital sources told Dawn that the first blast left a person, identified as Iqbal Hussain, critically wounded. He died while being shifted to the hospital.

The second blast left another person, Syed Guloon Shah, injured, while the third blast left Akbar Ali dead.

Majlis Wahaduatul Muslimeen’s parliamentary leader Eng Hamid Hussain regretted the loss of lives in the landmine explosions.

He urged the authorities to clear the area of landmines.

He said that the Thall-Parachinar Road was closed to traffic despite peace deals, forcing people to travel on the remote, unpaved routes to Parachinar and other areas.

Meanwhile, the district administration officials said that they were working to clear the mines and reopen the Thall-Parchainar Road.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026