Earth Hour observed in Pindi, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The global environmental campaign ‘Earth Hour’ was observed in Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Saturday with power shutdowns.

In a statement issued in connection with the day, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan stressed the need to adopt a culture of environmental protection by reducing unnecessary energy consumption, conserving water resources and supporting sustainable practices in daily life.

In his message on the occasion of Earth Hour, Mr Khan said that for a country like Pakistan, which stands on the frontline of the global climate crisis, this is not merely a symbolic act but a call for immediate action.

“While observing Earth Hour, we should not only turn off our lights for one hour but also reflect on our collective responsibility for a sustainable future,” he said.

“We have personally witnessed the devastating impacts of climate change through catastrophic floods, unpredictable weather patterns and melting glaciers, all of which threaten our livelihoods,” the federal minister added.

Meanwhile, the Federal Constitutional Court of Pakistan (FCCP), the apex judicial forum of the country, on Saturday announced its participation in Earth Hour 2026.

In solidarity with this worldwide effort, the lights of the FCC Building will be switched off on Saturday from 8:30pm to 9:30pm as a symbolic gesture to reaffirm the court’s commitment to environmental sustainability, according to a handout.

At a time when environmental degradation poses serious threats to human life and ecological balance, the FCC recognised that environmental protection is intrinsically linked with the concept of environmental justice, which forms an essential component of the rule of law and the protection of fundamental rights.

The FCC said it remains fully committed to promoting and upholding environmental justice in all its dimensions. To address environmental challenges, it also emphasised the need for adopting comprehensive measures, including the reduction of industrial pollution, prevention of deforestation, improved waste management and enhancement of air quality.

The statement was issued with the approval of the Chief Justice of the Federal Constitutional Court of Pakistan, Aminuddin Khan.

On the other hand, the global environmental campaign ‘Earth Hour’ was also observed in Rawalpindi. In this regard, as per the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, unnecessary electricity was shut down for one hour from 8:30pm to 9:30pm under Earth Hour 2026.

All Metro Bus stations shut down electricity for an hour, while government buildings and parks remained dark during the period.

According to the Punjab government, Earth Hour is a global initiative aimed at promoting efficient use of energy and raising public awareness about climate change.

During this time, unnecessary lights were turned off in government and private offices, industrial units, commercial centres and other institutions, while lighting was maintained only for security and emergency needs.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema said that initiatives like

Earth Hour are extremely important for environmental protection and preventing energy waste.

He added that industrialists, traders and citizens also participated in this global campaign and promoted the eco-friendly message by switching off unnecessary electricity for one hour.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026