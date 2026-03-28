Earth Hour to be observed today: CM Maryam

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced that Earth Hour will be observed across the province by switching off electricity from 8:30pm to 9:30pm on Saturday, urging people to actively participate in the campaign.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb will monitor the Earth Hour campaign across the province, while the environment secretary has been designated as the focal person for coordination.

The chief minister emphasised that collective efforts were essential to provide a clean and safe environment for future generations. She said the objective of Earth Hour is to raise public awareness about energy conservation.

She also appreciated the efforts of World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in promoting environmental priorities and called upon the public, especially youth, to actively participate in energy-saving initiatives and become part of the global movement for environmental protection.

WORLD THEATRE DAY: The chief minister, in her message on World Theatre Day, stated that the Punjab government is actively promoting cultural exchange and encouraging theatre artistes across the province.

She said initiatives are underway for the revival of theatre in Punjab, along with ensuring the welfare and financial security of artistes.

She said the purpose of World Theatre Day is to highlight the importance of theatre, its artistic contributions, and its role in bringing about social change through live performances.

Referring to the 2026 theme, “Theatre and a Culture of Peace,” she underscored the role of theatre in promoting peace and harmony in society.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2026