India approves $25bn defence buys, including Russian S-400 missile systems

India has approved defence purchases worth about $25 billion, the defence ministry said, including additional Russian-made S-400 long-range missile systems.

The approvals were given by the Defence Acquisition Council, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, according to a statement issued late on Friday.

The ministry said it has cleared 55 proposals worth 6.73 trillion Indian rupees ($71bn) in the 2025-26 financial year so far.

It has also signed capital procurement contracts worth 2.28tr Indian rupees ($25bn), the highest in a single fiscal year.

For the air force, the approved items include new medium transport aircraft to replace old AN-32 and IL-76 planes, additional S-400 air defence systems, drones and upgrades to Su-30 fighter jet engines.

Although India has expanded defence purchases from the United States, France and Israel in recent years, the new S-400 orders and Su-30 upgrades indicate that Russia remains an important defence supplier.

The S-400 system will “counter enemy long-range air” threats, while the “Remotely Piloted Strike Aircraft”, or armed drones, will be capable of both attack and surveillance, the statement said.

For the army, the council approved an air defence tracking system, armour-piercing tank ammunition, radios, artillery, and an aerial surveillance system for battlefield monitoring.