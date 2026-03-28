Door for talks with terrorists permanently closed: Inspector General of Frontier Corps

KHYBER: Inspector General of Frontier Corps (North) Major-General Rao Imran Sartaj has said that doors for any negotiations with terrorist groups are permanently closed, with security forces fully committed to establishing the writ of the government in Tirah and Bara areas.

Addressing tribal elders from Tirah and Bara areas during a meeting at the Balahisar Fort, Major-General Sartaj said the security forces won’t allow anybody to disturb peace in the region.

He said that tribesmen won’t be forced into forming any lashkar or peace committees but nobody would be allowed to align themselves with the outlawed groups.

“We won’t tolerate any assistance to terrorists. The people of Bara and Tirah will have to strictly refrain from facilitating, harbouring and patronising terrorists in their homes and respective regions,” he insisted.

Says security forces to establish govt’s writ in Tirah, Bara

The official warned youth against having any contacts with banned outfits.

Sources told Dawn that for the first time, a top security official acknowledged the presence of armed militants in Bara but insisted that “some in local communities welcomed those undesirable elements” in their areas.

“We are serious about going all-out against such rough elements and will not allow residents to either provide food or shelter to these people as they are responsible for disturbing peace in the region,” he said.

The FC chief urged tribal elders to extend full cooperation to security forces to eliminate militant groups and share information about their presence anywhere in Bara.

“We are committed to eliminating this menace, so any lax behaviour by the local population will not be tolerated,” he declared in the meeting.

Major-General Sartaj asked tribesmen to urgently vacate troubled areas of Madrasa, Dars Jumaat and Jrandu Kalay in Shadala area of Akkakhel, saying the security forces want to carry out targeted operations against terrorists there without delay.

He said that evacuation was necessary to prevent collateral damage as terrorists holed up in those areas used residents as human shields during intelligence-based operations.

Annoyed with rallies and protest camps by displaced persons from Tirah, the FC chief said residents should cooperate with security forces for winning the battle against terrorism.

Responding to his assertions and warnings, the elders from Tirah and Bara called for measures to rebuild trust between tribesmen and security forces.

They said lasting peace could be restored only when the residents were consulted on all security and development-related matters, with a firm promise that their lives and properties would be protected during military operations.

The elders expressed reservations about delays in provision of the promised financial assistance to the displaced families of Tirah, who are currently living with host families or rented houses in Bara and Peshawar.

Earlier, chief secretary Sayed Shahab Ali Shah, who was instrumental in the convening of the meeting, told participants that a comprehensive development plan had been devised to construct roads and offices for the district administration and all relevant departments, while the capacity of police, counter-terrorism department, Special Branch and the district administration would be enhanced.

He said that Rs17 billion funds had been allocated for the development of Tirah valley, with an emphasis on agricultural development, improvement of irrigation system, supply of clean drinking water, and solarisation of facilities along with provision of all required to the newly-established Tirah sub- tehsil.

Mr Shah said that the jirga was convened in light of the current security situation in Bara with particular reference to the re-emergence of militant groups in some parts of the area.

He said that more such consultative sessions would be held with elders of all major tribes to evolve a comprehensive and joint strategy to tackle the current security situation.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2026