Murad orders faster pace on K-IV, warns against damage to utilities

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday directed authorities to accelerate work on the K-IV project, with extra caution in densely populated areas where utility lines are present.

Presiding over a meeting to review Karachi’s water projects, he said that the city’s water supply system remained one of the provincial government’s top priorities.

“Karachi’s expanding population requires a modern and efficient water supply system. We must ensure that all ongoing projects are completed on time and to the highest quality standards,” he said.

The chief minister directed the authorities to ensure that work continues at an accelerated pace while carefully managing construction in densely populated areas with existing utility lines.

Says Karachi’s expanding population requires modern, efficient water supply system

“Technical complexities should be handled with modern excavation techniques so that ongoing work does not damage public infrastructure or disrupt city services,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers Nasir Hussain Shah and Jam Khan Shoro, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Agha Wasif, Chairman Planning and Development Najam Shah, Local Government Secretary Waseem Shamshad, Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee (CIEC) Chairman Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) CEO Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) Project Director Ayesha Hameed, and KWSC COO Asadullah Khan.

Water, sewerage projects reviewed

The chief minister was informed that work on the K-IV pipeline had been intensified, particularly along a challenging 2.7-kilometre shared corridor with the Bus Rapid Transit Red Line project.

He was informed that project teams were now targeting the installation of two major pipelines per day to keep the project on track during its final stages.

It was shared that, as part of institutional reforms, the KWSC has launched a unified digital platform for customer services, enabling citizens to manage billing, lodge complaints, and book water tankers online.

The meeting was also informed that several important components of phase I of KWSSIP were nearing completion.

One customer service centre has already been completed, while additional centres are in the final stages of construction. The Centre of Reform, Research and Innovation (CERRI) building and several parking sheds for service vehicles are also under development.

Officials also reported significant progress on the Dhabeji Rising Main and the rehabilitation of the Dhabeji Pumping Station, both of which are critical to improving Karachi’s bulk water transmission system.

Services to underserved communities

The meeting was told that KWSSIP was also extending water and sewerage services to underserved informal settlements through community-based initiatives.

Areas such as Soba Nagar and Essa Nagri are being connected to improved water and sanitation networks through dedicated community engagement programmes.

The chief minister emphasised that equitable access to water and sanitation must remain a central objective of the project. “Our reforms must ensure that every resident of Karachi, including those living in informal settlements, has access to safe water and proper sanitation,” he said.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for phase II of KWSSIP, which will significantly expand investments in water infrastructure and institutional reforms.

The chief minister said that the next phase, supported by the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, aims to deepen sector reforms, modernise water infrastructure, and improve service delivery across Karachi.

He directed all departments to maintain close coordination and ensure the timely implementation of the project.

“The success of KWSSIP will transform Karachi’s water supply and sanitation system. We must sustain the current momentum and deliver lasting improvements for the citizens,” he concluded.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026