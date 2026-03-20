E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Govt urges conservation amid risks to fuel supply

Syed Irfan Raza Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 07:37am
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting to review fuel-saving efforts and austerity measures in Islamabad, Mar 19. —Screengrab courtesy @PakPMO/X
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting to review fuel-saving efforts and austerity measures in Islamabad, Mar 19. —Screengrab courtesy @PakPMO/X
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• PM directs emergency measures, consultation with provinces; informed ample stocks available
• People asked to avoid unnecessary travel, adapt in light of regional tensions
• More austerity measures said to be on the cards

ISLAMABAD: As the Iran war escalates into more attacks on key energy facilities, the federal government on Thursday feared a possible shortage of petroleum products in the coming days amid risks of disruptions in the supply chain, urging the public to adopt fuel-conservation measures to reduce consumption.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting to review fuel-saving efforts and austerity measures amid a worsening situation in the Gulf due to the US-Israel and Iran war, which has disrupted fuel supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

The meeting was briefed about the country’s fuel reserves and consumption and petroleum cargoes, a handout issued by the PM’s Office (PMO) said. According to the statement, the country needed to be prepared for all kinds of situations and people would have to adapt in light of the changing situation. The government also urged people to carpool and avoid unnecessary travel due to the unstable situation in the region.

The meeting was informed that there were “adequate stocks of petroleum products” available to meet the country’s requirements and that arrangements to procure more fuel were also being made. However, the regional situation could “severely affect fuel supplies”, so more conservation measures were needed in the upcoming days.

The government requested the people to conserve petrol and diesel to “avert the risk of petroleum products’ supply getting affected in the coming days”, and also asked the affluent classes to lead by example.

In light of the precarious situation, PM Shehbaz issued directives for a “comprehensive strategy” in consultations with the provinces to deal with any “emergency situation”.

The meeting was also informed about the implementation of austerity and fuel conservation measures so far taken by the government. At this, PM Shehbaz said, “We are able to provide relief to the people because of the policy of austerity.” The meeting was apprised that the austerity measures were being ensured and that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) was monitoring the situation. The IB had been tasked with carrying out an audit of austerity measures announced by the government and reporting to the PM on their implementation.

It added that the meeting was told that the overall situation was being monitored and a record of petroleum products was being maintained so that any “irregularity” could be promptly identified and countermeasures could be taken.

The meeting was also attended by Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, National Security Adviser Lt-Gen Asim Malik, and several federal ministers.

Last week, the government announced unprecedented austerity measures to cope with the situation that emerged due to the Iran war, which has led to a global oil crisis affecting various countries, including Pakistan.

The measures included a 50 per cent cut in fuel allowance for official vehicles and a four-day work week. It was also decided that 50pc of staff in the public sector would work from home; however, those providing essential services were exempt.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

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