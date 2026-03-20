E-Paper | March 20, 2026

EU urges moratorium on strikes on Mideast energy, water facilities

Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 03:32am
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The European Union (EU) has called for a “moratorium” on strikes against energy and water facilities in the US-Israeli war on Iran, reports AFP.

“The European Council calls for de-escalation and maximum restraint, the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure and full respect of international law by all parties,” the bloc’s leaders said in conclusions adopted at summit talks in Brussels.

EU leaders further condemned “any acts that threaten navigation or prevent vessels from entering and exiting the Strait of Hormuz”.

And they welcomed “the increased efforts announced by member states, including through strengthened coordination with partners in the region, to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, once the conditions are met”.

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