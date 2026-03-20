Netanyahu wants oil and gas to flow through Israel after the war

Isreali Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he he believes pipelines should be built to transport Middle East oil and gas across the Arabian Peninsula and up to Israeli ports to avoid threats by Iran in the Hormuz Strait and other Gulf waters, reports Reuters.

Netanyahu said that he believed alternative routes to Hormuz would need to be found, appearing to point to a potential benefit for Israel from a prolonged closure of the choke point.

“Just have oil pipelines, gas pipelines, going west through the Arabian Peninsula, right up to Israel, right up to our Mediterranean ports and you’ve just done away with the choke points forever,” Netanyahu said.

“I see that as a real change that will follow this war.”