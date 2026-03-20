E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Rs4.8m fine imposed on 937 vehicles for overloading

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 07:30am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Thursday launched a crackdown on transport owners charging excessive fares from passengers across the province ahead of Eidul Fitr.

On the directions of Inspector General of Motorway Police Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, a campaign is underway in the central region to curb violations.

According to officials, fines exceeding Rs4.8 million were imposed on 937 vehicles for overloading, while over Rs700,000 collected as excess fare were returned to passengers of 203 buses. More than 15,000 challans were also issued for violation of prescribed speed limits.

Motorway police have urged citizens to exercise caution during Eid travel, adhere to speed limits and ensure seatbelt use and lane discipline, particularly in view of ongoing rain on national highways.

In Lahore, chief minister’s special assistant Zeeshan Malik and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Ijaz visited the General Bus Stand to check transport fares. They received two complaints and fixed the issue.

In Multan, Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan visited the General Bus Stand to review arrangements and monitor fares. He inspected various terminals and interacted with passengers, who did not report any overcharging complaint during the visit.

The commissioner said an anti-overcharging squad had been constituted and would remain active throughout Eid holidays. He also reviewed cleanliness arrangements and directed the authorities to ensure proper sanitation and repair of facilities, including non-functional water coolers.

He said monitoring of fares and transport facilities would continue on the second and third days of Eid to ensure smooth travel for citizens. A strict action, including fines, would be taken against violators.

Officials said continuous monitoring of passenger facilities at bus stands was being ensured, including provision of seating, clean drinking water and quality food items.

Separately, the teams led by Multan Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nauman Siddique and Regional Transport Authority Secretary Mohsin Nisar launched a crackdown on transporters charging excessive fares.

During the inspection, 105 commercial vehicles were checked, and 22 of them were issued challans for overcharging, while seven vehicles were impounded.

Officials said a zero-tolerance policy had been enforced against overcharging and overloading during Eid days, directing transporters to prominently display official fare lists and strictly follow government-approved rates.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Sombre Eid
20 Mar, 2026

Sombre Eid

INSTEAD of exchanging greetings on Eidul Fitr this year, thousands of families across Iran, Lebanon and Gaza will be...
Pakistan’s right
20 Mar, 2026

Pakistan’s right

THE US director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, recently made uncalled-for comments regarding Pakistan’s...
Weathering the storm
20 Mar, 2026

Weathering the storm

KARACHI’S severe overnight storm once again exposed how fragile the city’s infrastructure is. Though the ...
Larijani’s killing
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

The late Larijani was one of the most powerful men in Iran — a thinker and a soldier.
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe