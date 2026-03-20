Rs4.8m fine imposed on 937 vehicles for overloading

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Thursday launched a crackdown on transport owners charging excessive fares from passengers across the province ahead of Eidul Fitr.

On the directions of Inspector General of Motorway Police Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, a campaign is underway in the central region to curb violations.

According to officials, fines exceeding Rs4.8 million were imposed on 937 vehicles for overloading, while over Rs700,000 collected as excess fare were returned to passengers of 203 buses. More than 15,000 challans were also issued for violation of prescribed speed limits.

Motorway police have urged citizens to exercise caution during Eid travel, adhere to speed limits and ensure seatbelt use and lane discipline, particularly in view of ongoing rain on national highways.

In Lahore, chief minister’s special assistant Zeeshan Malik and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Ijaz visited the General Bus Stand to check transport fares. They received two complaints and fixed the issue.

In Multan, Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan visited the General Bus Stand to review arrangements and monitor fares. He inspected various terminals and interacted with passengers, who did not report any overcharging complaint during the visit.

The commissioner said an anti-overcharging squad had been constituted and would remain active throughout Eid holidays. He also reviewed cleanliness arrangements and directed the authorities to ensure proper sanitation and repair of facilities, including non-functional water coolers.

He said monitoring of fares and transport facilities would continue on the second and third days of Eid to ensure smooth travel for citizens. A strict action, including fines, would be taken against violators.

Officials said continuous monitoring of passenger facilities at bus stands was being ensured, including provision of seating, clean drinking water and quality food items.

Separately, the teams led by Multan Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nauman Siddique and Regional Transport Authority Secretary Mohsin Nisar launched a crackdown on transporters charging excessive fares.

During the inspection, 105 commercial vehicles were checked, and 22 of them were issued challans for overcharging, while seven vehicles were impounded.

Officials said a zero-tolerance policy had been enforced against overcharging and overloading during Eid days, directing transporters to prominently display official fare lists and strictly follow government-approved rates.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026