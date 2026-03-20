E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Afghan refugees seek permission to celebrate Eid in Pakistan

Bureau Report Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 07:31am
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PESHAWAR: Representatives of the Afghan Refugees Shura from Kohat have urged the federal and provincial governments to immediately halt any decision regarding a large-scale operation against Afghan refugees and grant them time at least until Eidul Fitr holidays to remain in Pakistan along with their families.

Addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, the delegation led by Malik Mujahid Shinwari, Malik Awal Khan and Malik Shah Mahmood expressed the hope that the government would refrain from launching a “mega operation,” adding that the refugees would voluntarily return to Afghanistan after Eid.

Malik Mujahid Shinwari emphasised that the Torkham border should be reopened at the earliest for Afghan refugees to facilitate their dignified return. He said both Pakistan and Afghanistan should sit together to decide the future of Afghan refugees, stressing that people on both sides shared religious and cultural bonds. “Pakistan is like a foster mother to us,” he remarked, expressing gratitude for decades of hospitality.

Malik Awal Khan thanked Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees for 46 years, particularly during difficult times. However, he urged the government to ensure that Afghan traders could recover their outstanding dues from individuals in Pakistan, alleging that some people were withholding their payments. He said the recovery of these funds was essential for refugees to restart their lives peacefully upon returning to Afghanistan.

Urge authorities to allow students to complete education

The speakers also highlighted the importance of education, urging authorities to allow Afghan students to complete their studies before repatriation. They pointed out that due to lack of infrastructure in Afghanistan, education opportunities there were extremely limited.

Chairman Abdul Rehman criticised the role of the UN refugee agency, describing its performance during the repatriation process as disappointing. He called on the organisation to provide basic facilities to Afghan refugees returning to Afghanistan to ensure a smoother transition.

The Shura representatives further demanded the release of Afghan detainees currently held in prisons across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the occasion of Eid so that they could celebrate the festival with their families before returning to their country.

They reiterated that Afghan refugees respected the decisions of the Government of Pakistan and remained grateful to both the state and its people for respect and support extended to them over the years. They assured that refugees would comply with Pakistani laws and return to Afghanistan in a respectful manner.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

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