E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Police finalise security plan for Eid in Peshawar

Bureau Report Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 09:33am
The image shows policemen in Peshawar. — AFP/file
The image shows policemen in Peshawar. — AFP/file
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PESHAWAR: The police in the provincial capital finalised security and traffic plan to ensure the maintenance of law and order and smooth flow of traffic on Eidul Fitr.

A statement issued by the city police said that under the security and traffic plan, more than 5,500 police personnel would be performing security and traffic duties across the city.

It said that women police, Ababeel Squad, city patrolling force, traffic police, local police, rapid response unit, anti-terrorist squad, bomb disposal unit, and other special units would perform their duties. It said that surveillance was being carried out in densely populated markets, adding that monitoring was also being done through drone cameras.

“Special arrangements have been made by traffic police officers and personnel to keep traffic flowing smoothly in the city,” the statement said.

Security was on high alert at the city’s entry and exit points, sensitive locations, Eidgahs, mosques, markets, and other important places and BDU teams would sweep Eidgahs and mosques before prayers, while personnel in plain clothes had been deployed to monitor suspicious individuals, the statement said.

“Police patrolling has been increased, and armored vehicles and special response units will also remain on alert. Strict implementation of the security plan is being ensured under the supervision of divisional superintendents,” it said, adding that special measures were being taken to prevent celebratory firing on Chand Raat, and a public awareness campaign was continuing. The capital city police has appealed to the locals to cooperate in maintaining law and order.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

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