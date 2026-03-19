US F-35 damaged by suspected Iranian fire makes emergency landing: sources

A US F-35 fighter jet has made an emergency landing at a US air base in the Middle East after it was struck by what is believed to be Iranian fire, CNN reports citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for US Central Command, has said the fifth-generation stealth jet was “flying a combat mission over Iran” when it was forced to make an emergency landing.

“The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition,” Hawkins added. “This incident is under investigation.”

The incident would be the first time Iran has hit a US aircraft in the war started in late February. Both the US and Israel are flying F-35s in the conflict, with the aircraft costing upwards of $100 million.

Read more here.