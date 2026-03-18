Israel, US hit Iranian facility at major Gulf gas field: Iranian state media

US-Israeli strikes hit Iranian facilities at a major Gulf gas field, causing a fire, AFP reports, citing Iranian state television.

“Moments ago, parts of the gas facilities located in the South Pars Special Economic Energy Zone in Asaluyeh were struck by projectiles fired by the American-Zionist enemy,” state television reported, citing Ehsan Jahanian, the deputy governor of the southern Bushehr province, where the facility is located.

It added that firefighting teams were dispatched to the scene to contain the fire.

The South Pars/North Dome mega-field is the largest known gas reserve in the world.

The field supplies around 70 per cent of Iran’s domestic natural gas.